Weather Now: Brisk Winds and Cooler Today; Frost Advisory Tonight

Good morning. We have a dry and cooler day ahead of us. Winds will be blustery from the northwest with afternoon gusts 30-35 mph. Temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon with abundant sunshine. In fact, the combination of dry brush, low humidity and breezy winds has us under an elevated fire weather risk.

Thousands of Rhode Islanders are still without power this morning and many of us have wind damage to clean up today. Here’s a look at some of the peak gusts from yesterday evening’s line of severe thunderstorms.

And here’s a link to the current power outage numbers and storm reports from the National Weather Service.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: The latest on the beach and bay conditions »

As winds diminish this evening, temperatures will quickly cool. Late night lows in Providence will drop to near 40, but many rural areas will cool to the mid 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the overnight hours in northern and western RI and northern Bristol County in MA from midnight to 8am. Cover up or bring in any sensitive plants.

The work week ends with a beautiful October day. After a chilly morning, the afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs 60-65.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog