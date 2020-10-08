Weather Now: Brisk Winds and Cooler Today; Frost Advisory Tonight

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. We have a dry and cooler day ahead of us. Winds will be blustery from the northwest with afternoon gusts 30-35 mph. Temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon with abundant sunshine. In fact, the combination of dry brush, low humidity and breezy winds has us under an elevated fire weather risk.

Thousands of Rhode Islanders are still without power this morning and many of us have wind damage to clean up today. Here’s a look at some of the peak gusts from yesterday evening’s line of severe thunderstorms.

And here’s a link to the current power outage numbers and storm reports from the National Weather Service.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: The latest on the beach and bay conditions »

As winds diminish this evening, temperatures will quickly cool. Late night lows in Providence will drop to near 40, but many rural areas will cool to the mid 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the overnight hours in northern and western RI and northern Bristol County in MA from midnight to 8am. Cover up or bring in any sensitive plants.

The work week ends with a beautiful October day. After a chilly morning, the afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs 60-65.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/6/2020: Bill Kitsilis

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour