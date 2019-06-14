Weather Now: Great Saturday, Few Showers Sunday

A great start to the weekend. Scattered showers Sunday.

Today will still be breezy, but under mostly sunny skies. Our temperatures will climb back to near 80 in the afternoon away from the coast. Winds will increase to 10-15 mph from the southwest with gusts of 30 mph possible by the afternoon. The beach will be closer to the low 70s for high temperatures.

An approaching cold front will bring the risk for a few showers on Father’s Day. It will also be more humid. There will be a chance during the morning and then again during the afternoon or night. That being said, there should be some rain-free time for Dad to enjoy some outdoor activities.

Have a great weekend! -Pete Mangione