Weather Now: Breezy, Turning Cooler through Friday; Unsettled Weekend

Good morning. Despite the mild temperatures early this morning, today won’t nearly as warm as yesterday. Gusty northwest winds behind a cold front will be transporting in a new, more seasonable air mass to end the work week. Look for temperatures to cool to near 40 by mid/late morning and hold between 40-45 through the day. Winds will be gusting over 30mph at times, mainly this morning before gradually diminishing this afternoon.

Temperatures will cool rapidly this evening and tonight. It will be much colder with lows in the low to mid 20s by dawn.

Look for a pleasant late February day on Friday, with light winds, sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: Rainy Saturday, More Showers Possible Late Sunday

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely by late morning or mid-day. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy…Temperatures in the upper 40s with showers possible late day and evening.