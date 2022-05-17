TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy and less humid… Highs in the low to mid 70s. West winds 10-20 mph, with gusts 25-35mph.
BAY FORECAST: A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 7PM today, with gusts to 25 kts and waves 2-3 feet.
TONIGHT: Clear skies, breezy, dry, and cooler than the last several nights. Much lower humidity too, making it comfortable for sleeping. Lows upper 40s to low 50s
WEDNESDAY: Dry, sunny, pleasant with increasing clouds late day… Highs near 72. West-northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
