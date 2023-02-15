TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few brief sprinkles in the morning. Otherwise, turning partly sunny by noon, windy, and milder. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15-20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph at times.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy, dry and unseasonably mild. Temperatures holding upper 40s

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

THURSDAY: Record warmth possible with highs in the low 60s (Record high for February 16 is 60, 1910). Sunshine to increasing clouds. Rain showers develop after 3PM and continue through Thursday night. Southwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers with areas of fog. Very mild for a winter night, with temperatures remaining in the 50s

FRIDAY: Mild with rain showers and fog through early afternoon and then drier late day and evening. Highs in the 50s early, then dropping into the 40s in the afternoon and 20s overnight.