Good morning! I hope you had a good weekend. Weather-wise, it was great. That nice weather will continue for a little while with some slight changes as we move through the next couple of days.

Today, it’ll be a little warmer with temperatures this morning climbing through the 50s and 60s. In the afternoon, highs will be in the lower 70s with breezy conditions.

Expect lots of sunshine through our Monday. Winds will be from the west 8-18mph in the afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be mainly clear with lows back down into the low 50s.

Tuesday may be a little windier and warmer with plenty of sunshine. All that rain in Southern Canada is associated with a front that’ll be dropping into our region Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s with winds from the west 10-20mph and gusts to 30mph. The air will be dry, so we’ll have an increased fire danger on Tuesday (and Wednesday, too).