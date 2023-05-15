Good morning! I hope you had a good weekend. Weather-wise, it was great. That nice weather will continue for a little while with some slight changes as we move through the next couple of days.
Today, it’ll be a little warmer with temperatures this morning climbing through the 50s and 60s. In the afternoon, highs will be in the lower 70s with breezy conditions.
Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions
Expect lots of sunshine through our Monday. Winds will be from the west 8-18mph in the afternoon.
Tonight, skies will be mainly clear with lows back down into the low 50s.
Tuesday may be a little windier and warmer with plenty of sunshine. All that rain in Southern Canada is associated with a front that’ll be dropping into our region Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s with winds from the west 10-20mph and gusts to 30mph. The air will be dry, so we’ll have an increased fire danger on Tuesday (and Wednesday, too).
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Solar Report | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings & Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App