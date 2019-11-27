Weather Now: Breezy & Cool Overnight

Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving! Heading into the overnight hours the wind will slightly diminish, but, it will still be rather breezy. Those heading out to get the deals at the stores late tonight or early Friday morning should bundle up! The “feels” like temperature will be in the middle and upper-20s.

Rest of the Weekend

The weather will be cool, dry and sunny on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be near 40° with temperatures in the 20s at night.

We’re watching potential storm system for late Sunday into Monday. It looks dry Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, there is a good chance that most of our area starts as snow.

A change to rain is possible Sunday night into Monday. But the question is: how quickly does that change to rain occur? If it changes to rain quickly, then accumulations would be minimal. If the change takes longer (or never happens), then we could be talking about significant snow accumulations.

Rain and/or a wintry mix will continue into Monday, which could lead to difficult travel across the northeast.

As of now, inland locations have a better chance of accumulating snow then the coast. Please check back with us for updates as the track will determine how much wintry weather our area sees.