TODAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine, cooler and becoming breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. South winds 10-15 mph, afternoon gusts to 25 mph

ON THE BAY: South winds increase through the day with gusts to 25 kts by afternoon and evening. A Small Craft Advisory begins at 5PM and lasts into Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, the chance of scattered showers and an isolated rumble after midnight. Increasing humidity and staying warmer in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early morning clouds and fog, then partly sunny, very warm and humid. Brief passing shower/t’storm by late afternoon and early evening (2pm to 6pm). Highs in mid 80s, near 80 at the coast.

Any storms that develop could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, small hail and lightning. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Looks good. Clearing skies, dry with lowering humidity. Low near 60