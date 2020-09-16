Weather Now: Breezy and Dry, Hazy Sun Today

We’re feeling the chill of autumn in the air this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s at dawn, and we even have a couple of spots that briefly dipped into the 30s (Hope Valley and West Greenwich–I’m talking to you!).

It’s going to be another dry day, with the sun once again dimmed by a layer of smoke aloft from the western US wildfires.

After the cool start, a breezy southwest wind will begin to transport in milder air. Afternoon highs will be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will be sustained around 10-15 mph this afternoon with some gusts 20-30 mph.

AT THE COAST

At the coast, the high surf has diminished, however there’s still a moderate risk of rip currents. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and gusty winds.

Temperatures won’t be as chilly this evening and tonight. Expect temperatures to hover in the low 60s with increasing clouds. There could also be some pockets of drizzle near the coast by dawn.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, breezy winds and highs approaching 80 away from the coast. The “day” will be dry, but we still have a chance at a spotty light shower at night.

We’re continue to closely monitor Hurricane Sally. The storm made landfall early this morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a slow-moving Category 2 Hurricane. It will weaken over the next few days before re-emerging as a remnant low off the Carolina coast this weekend. Our computer models are keeping most, if not all, of the rain from this storm well to our south. Our drought-stricken area could use the rain, but for now, it looks like there is little to no precipitation through at least the weekend.