Weather Now: Breezy and Bright Today; Trending Warmer Mid-Week

TODAY: Sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds from the northwest 10-20mph with gusts to 35mph. Winds diminish in the evening.

TONIGHT: Clear, dry and cool with lows near 40. Lighter west winds 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Much milder! Partly sunny, dry and a touch breezy… highs in the mid to upper 60s. West-southwest 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Slight chance of a shower at night.

WEDNESDAY: A chance of a shower in the early morning and then clouds break for some partial sun in the afternoon…. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. If we get a good amount of sun, some upper 70s are possible! Showers possible again at night.