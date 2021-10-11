Weather Now: Breaks of Sun, Milder for Columbus Day

TODAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Patchy fog and a few light showers/drizzle early in the morning will give way to partial sun. Mild and drier with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northeast winds 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early and then turning mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. A bit cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very mild and dry… low 70s.

