Weather Now: Blustery, Chilly Start to the Work Week

Storm survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Rhode Island on Saturday. These are the first November tornadoes on record in Rhode Island… one in Westerly, one in Foster and one in North Kingstown.

As for today’s weather—overnight showers are coming to an end with skies partially clearing this morning. It will be chilly and breezy in the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun and highs near 50. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

An isolated sprinkle or shower possible in the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. West winds 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph

ON THE BAY: A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 4PM today through Tuesday. A Gale Warning is in effect for the Block Island and RI Sound from 4PM today until 7AM Tuesday.

Winds will stay gusty overnight with clear skies and chilly temperatures…. lows cool to near 32 degrees.

We’ll see abundant sun and dry skies on Tuesday, but it will still be gusty and cool with highs in the upper 40s.