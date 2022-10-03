TODAY: Blustery and cool with clouds and some breaks of sun. Highs 55-60. Winds from the northeast 10-20mph with gusts 30 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers at the coast by dawn. lows in the 40s.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with the chance for showers… 55-60.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered shwoers. Highs around 60.
