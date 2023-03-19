Good morning! On this last day of winter, expect lots of sunshine, but ineffective sunshine. It’ll be blustery and cold, feeling more like winter. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Wind chills through the day will only be in the 20s. Brrrrr…

Actual highs will be in the upper 30s with a gusty westerly wind. At times, winds will be gusting between 30 and 35mph with a blend of sunshine and clouds.

The winds quiet down tonight with temperatures dipping down into the mid 20s all under clear skies.

Monday looks much better…in fact, a little more spring-like. Expect lots of sunshine with lighter winds and milder afternoon temperatures.

Temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning, but topping out close to 50 in the afternoon.

And spring arrives at 5:24PM EDT!!! Happy Spring!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo