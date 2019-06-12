WEATHER NOW: Dry and Pleasant Today, Showers Thursday

Today is the pick of the week! We’ll see dry skies, plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures for field trips, field days and all other end of the school year fun.

Lower Humidity Wednesday

Showers, Thunder Return Thursday

High pressure is in control today, providing the dry air and sunshine. As the high shifts east, a complex storm system will move in, with a coastal low approaching and then moving over southern New England on Thursday. Ahead of the storm system, expect clouds to thicken overnight.

Rain moves in during the morning commute, falling heavy at times from mid/late morning through the mid-afternoon. Lingering lighter showers likely in the late day and evening.

Thursday

It’s looking like another healthy dose of rain, with amounts between 1-2″ possible. The main concern is for localized, short-lived street and poor drainage flooding in any heavier downpours.