So far, so good this weekend! We’ve got the comfortable weather back and we’re still holding onto the sunshine. That’ll continue for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight, some clouds will be around this evening, but they’ll melt away. Expect mainly clear skies after midnight with coolish temps…in the upper 50s and lower 60s by dawn. Open up those windows!

Any rain chances remain pretty far away from us tonight.

We’ll keep the sunshine through the morning and afternoon on Sunday with continued low humidity. The weather at the beaches will be perfect, too, with an afternoon low tide.

Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday afternoon — normal for this time of year.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo