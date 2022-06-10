Good morning. We have a beautiful June day lined up, with dry skies from start to finish. Add warm sunshine and low humidity and it’s a winning combination. Highs will climb to near 80 inland this afternoon, with coastal temperatures in the low to mid 70s. West winds will be a touch breezy with gusts to 20 mph.

BEACH AND BOATING: It will be a lovely day at the coast and along the bay, with plenty of sun and a “land breeze”. Low humidity will keep skies dry and visibility unrestricted.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Partly cloudy, dry and comfortable this evening. Temperatures in the 70s early in the evening cool to 55-60 late night.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry Skies Until Late Day Sunday

SATURDAY: Intervals of clouds and filtered sunshine, dry. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 inland, 70-73 at the coast. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late day and evening. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s inland, near 70 at the coast. South winds 5-15 mph