TODAY: Dry, sunny and pleasant. Some high-thin clouds increase later in the day. Highs near 73. West-northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, dry most of the night, then rain moves in by dawn Thursday. Low near 53°

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with rain, mostly during the morning, then drier by afternoon and evening. High only 62°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.