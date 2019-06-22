Weather Now: Beautiful Sunday Ahead

After some scattered showers and t’storms blew through the area Saturday afternoon, we’re looking at a quiet rest of the weekend. Expect clear skies through the night with early Sunday morning lows in the low 60s.

Much like Saturday morning, Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be completely dry as the disturbance that moved over New England Saturday afternoon is long gone. Sunday afternoon will be quite pleasant.

Taking a look at the weather town-by-town for Sunday….expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with great beach weather!

In central and northern Rhode Island, highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with low humidity…just beautiful weather.

..and in Southeast Massachusetts, expect plenty of sun and warm afternoon temps.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo