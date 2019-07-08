Weather Now: Dry Comfortable Tonight. Sunny Warmer Tuesday

Beautiful stretch of weather will continue for most of the upcoming week, including this afternoon through the evening.

The clouds associated with a weak wave of low pressure will continue to move away from Rhode Island, setting us up for mainly sunny skies through midweek.

The evening commute will be bright and sunny with comfortable conditions.

Temperatures will be falling back through the 70s and 60s this evening under mainly clear skies.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s…some 50s outside the city.

Tuesday will be just as nice with full sunshine all day.





As a result of full sun, the temps will be a little warmer Tuesday afternoon…in the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo And Tony Petrarca