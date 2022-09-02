TODAY: Beautiful. Sunny, seasonable and dry, highs around 79 inland, mid 70s at the coast. Northeast winds turning southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, dry and cool, 60s during the evening…..lows in the 50s late night

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Pleasant Saturday; Showers Late Sunday into Monday

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Dry with highs near 80 inland, mid 70s at the coast. South-southeast winds 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and not as cool. Lows in the low 60s

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid… mid 80s. A chance of a very late day or early evening shower/thunderstorm. At this point most of the daylight hours look dry. Shower chances increase by evening and night. Check back for updates as the exact arrival time of a cold front will determine shower chances.

LABOR DAY MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s