Weather Now: Beautiful Finish to Labor Day Weekend

Good morning! We finish off the Labor Day weekend with a beautiful, sun-filled day. Temperatures will climb to near normal highs for early September–in the upper 70s to near 80 inland, with comfortable humidity and south-southeast winds around 10 mph.

It looks great at the shore too. Winds off the water will turn a bit breezy, with coastal gusts to 20mph and that will keep the beach temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Ocean, Bay & Beach

After a sunny start to the evening, we’re expecting to see some low clouds and patchy fog develop, first at the coast and then spreading inland. Lows in the mid 60s.

After a murky start Tuesday morning, skies will clear and a warm and sunny afternoon is expected. It will be a bit more humid, too, with highs in the 80s away from the coast.

