Weather Now: Beautiful Fall Day Ahead

TODAY: Nice! Noticeably cooler start this morning (30s and 40s), and then a sunny, dry and mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5-12mph, gusts to 20mph in the afternoon

TONIGHT: Dry, clear and cool, lows 40-45 Light southwest winds 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny start and then increasing clouds late day. A chance of scattered light showers later at night. High 60-65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Cooler with highs upper 50s

SUNDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain, cool… Highs mid to upper 50s.

