WEATHER NOW: Warm Week, Becoming More Humid

Tuesday may start with more clouds than sun, but expect mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

Temperatures should read the mid to upper 80s inland.

While there will be some clouds to start the day at the beach, some sun should break out by Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80, then dropping back into the upper 70s.

You can generally expected temperatures between 85 and 90 for inland areas through the 4th of July. Humidity will also be a bit higher Tuesday and will likely start to rise even more as we head into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Thanks for reading and we will keep you updated! -Pete Mangione

