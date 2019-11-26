Weather Now: Beautiful Day Ahead, Watch for Slick Spots Before Dawn

Watch for icy spots this morning with patchy fog and mist combined with temperatures near freezing. Improving conditions after 7AM. It’s going to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. Highs 55-60 with southwest winds 5-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph

The night starts off with mostly clear start and then increasing clouds towards dawn. Cool and dry with lows 35-40.

Wednesday: Mild and breezy with scattered light rain showers by afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s. Showers continue through the evening before ending overnight.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Windy with partly sunny skies. It’ll be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds gusting 30-45 mph at times