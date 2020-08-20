Weather Now: Beautiful Day Ahead

Weather Now

Lots of positives to talk about with the forecast for today.

  • Loads of Sunshine
  • Low Humidity
  • Seasonable Highs near 80

It’s the pick of the week, and will have the feel of late summer with dewpoints in the low 50s.

It will be a few degrees cooler at the coast, where an afternoon sea breeze will keep temperatures in the mid 70s. This is certainly a big improvement after the cool and rainy afternoon we had yesterday.

Skies will stay mostly clear this evening and tonight, with temperatures still cool and comfortable for sleeping.

By Friday, though, we’ll start to see the temperatures and humidity on the rise. It won’t be oppressive, but you’ll likely notice the difference.

The weekend will be warm and humid with an isolated shower or thunderstorm by Sunday afternoon/evening.

