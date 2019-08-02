Breaking News
Robert F. Kennedy’s 22-year-old granddaughter dies at family compound
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Beautiful Day Ahead

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A beautiful day! Warm, sunny and dry with comfortable humidity. Highs in the mid 80s inland, near 80 at the coast. Light northeast winds turning south at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Dry and pleasant… temperatures falling into the 70s in the evening and then mid 60s by dawn.

Hour by Hour Forecast
Hour-by-Hour Forecast: Interactive 7-Day & Hourly Tracker
Pinpoint Weather: Beach Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the shore. A slight chance of a heavy shower or t’storm in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5-15mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: An isolated evening shower, otherwise warm and muggy… lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, warm and turning less humid through the day… Highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams