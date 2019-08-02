Weather Now: Beautiful Day Ahead

TODAY: A beautiful day! Warm, sunny and dry with comfortable humidity. Highs in the mid 80s inland, near 80 at the coast. Light northeast winds turning south at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Dry and pleasant… temperatures falling into the 70s in the evening and then mid 60s by dawn.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the shore. A slight chance of a heavy shower or t’storm in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5-15mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: An isolated evening shower, otherwise warm and muggy… lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, warm and turning less humid through the day… Highs in the mid 80s.