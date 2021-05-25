Weather Now: Chilly Start, Milder and Breezy Afternoon

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, pleasant and dry. After a chilly start, it will be a milder afternoon with inland highs of 70-75 and 60s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, dry, not nearly as chilly . Lows 55-60

WEDNESDAY: Summer heat. Partly sunny, breezy, humid and much warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s at the coast. A chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but not until evening (after 6pm) and night.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and dry… 80-85. Lighter northwest winds

