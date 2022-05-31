Tuesday will start with a rapid warm-up, then turning much cooler as the wind shift to the east-northeast. Temperatures soar mid to upper 80s by 12 Noon, but drop back to the 70s by mid to late afternoon once a backdoor cold front swings through….cooling to the 60s by sunset.

As a cold front moves thru early Tuesday afternoon there is a “slight chance” it may spark a very brief shower and/or thunderstorm. Most of the afternoon looks dry, with a noticeable drop in temperatures mid to late afternoon and especially early evening.

Boaters should be aware of 2 things on Tuesday:

Abrupt shift in wind direction by early Noon with gusts to 20-25 mph Slight chance of a brief/isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon (most of day looks dry)

Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers early. Temperatures mid 50s

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A dry start with scattered late day and evening showers… much cooler… Highs in the low to mid 60s.