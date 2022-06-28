TODAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, warm and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid 70s at the shore. Northwest winds turning west-southwest in the afternoon at 5-10mph

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, dry and comfortable, 70s early in the evening, cooling to 55-60 by dawn. West-southwest winds 5mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry. High 80-85 inland, mid to upper 70s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-12 mph