TODAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, warm and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid 70s at the shore. Northwest winds turning west-southwest in the afternoon at 5-10mph
Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, dry and comfortable, 70s early in the evening, cooling to 55-60 by dawn. West-southwest winds 5mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry. High 80-85 inland, mid to upper 70s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-12 mph
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App