TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and breezy. Highs 50-53. North wind 10-15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

TONIGHT: Clear skies, dry and colder. Lows near 30 overnight

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy, dry, and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: Blustery, M.Cloudy and Cold; Light Mix Possible Sunday Night