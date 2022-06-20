TODAY (JUNETEENTH OBSERVED): Mostly sunny, dry and much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry… lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. North-northwest winds 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, mild and dry, highs in the mid 70s
Pinpoint Weather 12
