Weather Now: Back to Chilly Temperatures Today; Sunny and Cold Start to the Weekend

Weather Now

TODAY: Pre-dawn rain showers ending by 6am Much cooler, blustery and dry during the day with mainly sunny skies. Afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s. WNW winds 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and dry… lows 25-30. Gusty evening breezes diminishing later at night

THIS WEEKEND: Cold Sun Satuday; A Few Showers Sunday

SATURDAY: Dry, sunny and chilly, with less wind. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SAT. NIGHT: Turning partly cloudy, cold… Lows 30-35 by dawn

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as chilly with a light shower in a few spots. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. More widespread showers expected at night.

