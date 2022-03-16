TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, dry. Very mild with highs in the upper 50s inland, a few degrees cooler along shore with north winds turning southeast at 5-10mph in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clear skies early and then increasing clouds late. Cool and dry, 40s in the evening, cooling to upper 30s by dawn
THURSDAY (ST PATRICK’S DAY): An unsettled day with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds turning east-northeast at 5-10 mph
Mostly cloudy but dry in the morning.
Scattered rain showers develop in the afternoon.
Rain turns steadier in the evening and early part of the night before tapering off by dawn.
FRIDAY: Unseasonably warm. Partly sunny skies and dry with highs near 70 inland, 55-60 along the immediate shore. West-southwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph.
