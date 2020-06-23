Weather Now: Another Warm, Humid Day Ahead

Good morning! The weather is on repeat again today. Early morning fog/low clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer than normal and quite humid this afternoon. Inland highs will climb to the mid 80s.

Coastal communities will stay in the 70s, with south winds at 5-10 mph.

It stays warm and humid this evening with dry and mostly sunny conditions early. Just like we’ve seen most of the last week and a half, low clouds and fog will once again roll in overnight, reducing visibility, especially at the shore.

Wednesday is another *mostly* dry day. Look for morning fog to give way to partial hazy sun. An approaching cold front will give our area a slight chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm by late day/evening. Right now, it looks like most of the showers will fizzle out before reaching RI and southeastern MA. The highest chances of seeing some much-needed rain will be in NW RI.