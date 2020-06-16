Weather Now: Another Sunny Day with Low Humidity

Live Now
Another beautiful day! After a cool start at dawn, look for a sunny, dry and pleasant day with continued low humidity. Highs in the mid 70s inland, near 70 at the coast. Northeast winds turning east 5-10 mph

You’ll be able to leave the fans and AC off again tonight. Expect a comfortable and dry evening, with clear skies most the night. Low clouds possible along the shore by dawn. Lows 50-55.

The humidity will still be fairly comfortable on Wednesday, with highs near 80 and dew points in the upper 50s.

A stretch of summer warmth and higher humidity begins on Thursday and lasts into next week. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s inland and nighttime lows in the 60s.

