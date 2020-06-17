Breaking News
Former priest accused of stealing money from church
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Warm and Sunny Again Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! What a week it’s been! We have another gorgeous day ahead with sunshine and comfortable humidity. The warmest spots will be well inland where highs will climb to around 80. Coastal communities will see highs in the low 70s with a northeast wind turning southeast at 5-10 mph.

While the dew point will be rising through the day, the air won’t feel too muggy until tonight and Thursday.

After that, a summery feel will be in place through the weekend and much of next week with warmer than normal temperatures and humid air.

At this point, it looks like our dry stretch will continue through at least the next seven days!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com