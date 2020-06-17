Weather Now: Warm and Sunny Again Today

Good morning! What a week it’s been! We have another gorgeous day ahead with sunshine and comfortable humidity. The warmest spots will be well inland where highs will climb to around 80. Coastal communities will see highs in the low 70s with a northeast wind turning southeast at 5-10 mph.

While the dew point will be rising through the day, the air won’t feel too muggy until tonight and Thursday.

After that, a summery feel will be in place through the weekend and much of next week with warmer than normal temperatures and humid air.

At this point, it looks like our dry stretch will continue through at least the next seven days!