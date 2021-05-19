Weather Now: Another Summer-Like Day Ahead

Good morning. Another bonus early summer day is ahead of us, with temperatures back to 80+ for many inland areas. It comes with low humidity and mostly sunny skies. As for the winds, they’ll start from the north at 5-10 mph this morning and then turn to the southeast late day as a sea breeze develops.

If you can swing it, it’s another nice day to head to the beach. We’ll see high temperatures at the coast top out in the low to mid 70s ahead of the sea breeze developing. Once the winds turn on-shore, plan on temperatures cooling back into the 60s.

Temperatures cool off a bit more quickly this evening compared to yesterday. It will be quite comfortable for sleeping late at night, too, with lows dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s by dawn under mostly clear skies.

We end the work week with temperatures still running well above normal. However, they will be down a notch compared to mid-week. Look for highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday and in the mid 70s on Friday.