Weather Now: Another Pleasant Day Ahead; Turning Humid/Unsettled Late Week

TODAY: A mix of sun and high clouds, dry and a bit muggy… low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. South winds 5-10 mph

AT THE COAST: Another nice beach day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will remain light from the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and becoming more humid. Not as cool with lows 65-70.

WEDNESDAY: More humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There’s the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day and evening in NW RI. Highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.

THURSDAY: Watching “Fred’s” remnants, which will pass near or close to southern New England from Thursday into Friday. It will be very humid with scattered showers and tropical downpours possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A chance of heavy rain Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers or thunderstorms possible, mostly early. Turning partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.