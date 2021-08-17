Weather Now: Another Pleasant Day Ahead; Turning Humid/Unsettled Late Week

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A mix of sun and high clouds, dry and a bit muggy… low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. South winds 5-10 mph

AT THE COAST: Another nice beach day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will remain light from the south at 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and becoming more humid. Not as cool with lows 65-70.

WEDNESDAY: More humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There’s the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day and evening in NW RI. Highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.

THURSDAY: Watching “Fred’s” remnants, which will pass near or close to southern New England from Thursday into Friday. It will be very humid with scattered showers and tropical downpours possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A chance of heavy rain Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers or thunderstorms possible, mostly early. Turning partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/6/2021: Gov. Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com