Good morning. We’ve been on a roll the last few days with some beautiful summer weather, and the streak continues today. We’ll see sunshine, light winds and comfortable humidity through this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be slightly above normal, into the low to mid 80s this afternoon inland and near 80 at the coast.

ON THE BAY: A great boating day! Northwest winds at 5mph will turn to the west-southwest late day.

After a pleasant evening, a mostly clear night is ahead. As the night goes on, the humidity will gradually rise, with the risk of a touch of fog near the coast by dawn. Lows will stay a bit warmer, in the low to mid 60s.

Friday is the hottest day of the week. It will also be breezy and humid with many inland areas approaching 90. Gusty southwest winds will keep the coast closer to 80.

Our stretch of nice weather comes to a temporary end at the start of the weekend. After a dry day and evening on Friday, we’ll have a chance for a passing shower or t’storm on Friday night.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND: Storms Saturday; Warmer and Drier Sunday and Monday

Saturday is a mostly cloudy and very humid day. It won’t be raining every hour of the day, but there is a likelihood of some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times, especially in the afternoon and evening.

A heads up that there is a chance for some strong or severe storms, with damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning and downpours.

As the cold front moves off-shore Saturday night and Sunday morning, skies will gradually clear and the humidity will drop, leading to a pleasant, warm and dry afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday looks like a nice summer day for any Independence Day festivities. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, reaching the mid 80s by late afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing through the 70s as the Bristol 4th of July parade kicks off.