Weather Now: Another Nice Day Ahead, Turning Warmer and Muggier this Weekend

TODAY: A bit warmer but with comfortable humidity. A sunny start will give way to increasing clouds late day and evening. Dry with highs in the low 80s inland, mid 70s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-10mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST: Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry… a bit breezy by late day. Highs 70-75. Very high UV index.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, pleasant and dry in the evening. Slight chance of a shower late at night (after 11PM). Not as cool with lows 60-65.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Warm, Mainly Dry

SATURDAY: Warm and humid with partly sunny skies. Chance for a passing shower or brief strong thunderstorm. Most of day looks dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Any early evening showers/t’storms end with clearing skies at night… lows 60-65

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Mostly sunny, warmer and less humid. Highs mid to upper 80s