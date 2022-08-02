TODAY: Hot and humid with early morning low clouds and patchy fog thinning to partly sunny skies. Highs near 90 inland and low to mid 80s at the coast. There is a slight chance of a passing thunderstorm by evening. Southwest winds 10-15mph with coastal gusts 20-25 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower/rumble in the evening and then gradual clearing, Remaining warm and humid. Lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Highs near 90 inland, low 80s at the coast.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very hot, humid and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast. Heat index near 100.