Damp, gray and cool. Occasional sprinkles, drizzle and fog. Highs 42-46, falling to the upper 30s late day. North winds 5-15 mph.

It’s more of the same tonight, with cloudy skies and a few light rain showers or drizzle. Lows 35-40 by dawn. North winds 5 mph

There’s one more round of precipitation this week that’ will move through’s on the way for Friday. This time, colder temperatures will allow for a mix of both rain and wet snow. A small accumulation (coating to 1″) is possible in northwest RI by late day/evening. Any accumulation will mostly be confined to non-paved surfaces like the grass and car tops. Colder with highs 35-40. Skies finally clear out Friday night, allowing for a brighter and drier weekend.