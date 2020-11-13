Weather Now: Rainy and Cool Today, Brighter Saturday

TODAY: Cloudy, raw and chilly with showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

TONIGHT: Showers ending by 6pm. Clearing skies, much colder and dry…. Lows 35-40.

THIS WEEKEND: Sunny Saturday, Rain Late Sunday

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry… High 52

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, cold and dry, 40s in the evening, falling into upper 20s to low 30s late at night

SUNDAY: Looks dry during the day, with sun to increasing clouds, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest increasing 15-25 mph Showers likely near or just after sunset. Rain early Sunday night

