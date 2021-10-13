Weather Now: Another Day of Warm Sun, Light Winds

TODAY: Patchy fog around dawn, otherwise sunny, warm and dry… Afternoon highs mid 70s inland, near 70 at the shore. Northwest winds turning south-southwest at 5-10 mph.

AT THE BEACH: Another beautiful day at the coast. On-shore winds will remain light but will keep temperatures in the upper 60s at the immediate shoreline.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, very mild and a bit muggy with temperatures 55-60.

THURSDAY: Warm, humid and dry, mostly sunny skies… mid to upper 70s. North winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mild, partly sunny, not quite as warm… low 70s. East winds 5-10 mph.

