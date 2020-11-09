Weather Now: Another Day of Near Record Warmth

TODAY: Patchy fog at dawn, otherwise another warm, sunny and dry day with light winds. Highs in the low to mid 70s. The record to beat today is 74 degrees from 1945. Southwest winds 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with some developing low clouds and fog overnight. Lows 45-50

TUESDAY: Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning and then mostly sunny, continued mild and dry… upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY (Veteran’s Day): Breezy, very mild with scattered showers arriving by late day and continuing through the night. Highs in the upper 60s

THURSDAY: Unsettled with the chance for showers through the day….60-65.

