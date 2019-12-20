Weather Now: Another Cold, Sunny Day

1  of  2
Did you know it’s not even winter yet? Yup. Winter doesn’t “officially” begin until the 11:19PM EST on Saturday, when the Winter Solstice occurs.

Of course, don’t tell that to Mother Nature. We’re waking up in the ice box again, with temperatures in the ‘teens and single digit wind chills. On the plus side, the cold will be a bit more tolerable today, with highs pushing to near 30 and with lighter winds.

After a cold start to the weekend, temperatures will continue to moderate. By Sunday, highs will be back into the 40s. It’s also going to be a storm-free weekend.

The weather looks very quiet all the way through Christmas. This is great news for travelers and for those finishing up their holiday “to do” lists. But for those hoping for a “White Christmas”, no snow (or rain) is in the forecast leading up to or through Christmas Day. In fact, temperatures looks pretty mild, with highs in the 40s.

