Weather Now: Another Chilly, Cloudy Day, with PM Sprinkles/Flurries

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, still cold with scattered flurries or sprinkles in the afternoon and evening. Highs 35-40. West winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Early evening clouds and sprinkles/flurries will give way to clearing skies. Not as chilly with lows near 30.
THURSDAY: Sunshine, a little milder, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
FRIDAY: Pick of the week! Mostly sunny, mild and dry… Highs near 50. Southwest winds 5-12 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog