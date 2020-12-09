Weather Now: Another Chilly, Cloudy Day, with PM Sprinkles/Flurries

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, still cold with scattered flurries or sprinkles in the afternoon and evening. Highs 35-40. West winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Early evening clouds and sprinkles/flurries will give way to clearing skies. Not as chilly with lows near 30.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, a little milder, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

FRIDAY: Pick of the week! Mostly sunny, mild and dry… Highs near 50. Southwest winds 5-12 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

