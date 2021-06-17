Weather Now: Another Beauty Today; Muggy Air Returns this Weekend

Good morning. If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’ll like today. It will be another beautiful day. A cool and clear start at dawn will give way to warm sun this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with a sea breeze developing in the afternoon.

Conditions will be similar at the coast today, too, with lots of sun and pleasant, dry conditions. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s for highs with the water temperature in the mid 60s.

We’ll see another night of comfortable sleeping weather. Clear skies, light winds and dry air continue, with temperatures cooling from the 60s in the evening to 50-55 by dawn.

The work week ends with a warmer than normal day on Friday. Highs climb to the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Despite temperatures increasing, the humidity will stay low. By Friday evening clouds will start to roll in and an isolated shower is possible after 11PM.

THIS WEEKEND: Warm and Humid

The muggies are back this weekend. It will be a warm and humid day on Saturday with a mix of clouds and hazy sun. Highs will reach the mid 80s inland and mid 70s at the coast. While most of the day is dry, an approaching cold front will bring the risk for a brief, passing shower or thunderstorm late afternoon or early evening.

Any early showers/t’storms end around sunset with clearing skies Saturday night… lows 60-65.

We have a warm and sunny Father’s Day. It will be storm-free with slightly less humid conditions compared to Saturday. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and 70s at the coast.

