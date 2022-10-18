Widespread rain from overnight is quickly moving out with lingering clouds and a few lighter showers in the morning. Partial sun develops this afternoon from west to east. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s to low 60s from this morning into the afternoon.

ON THE BAY: Southwest winds 5-15kts with improving visibility by mid-morning.

Colder air will filter in today and tonight, setting the stage for a stretch of chilly nights and cooler than normal afternoon.

After a partly cloudy evening, look for mostly clear skies tonight and lows cooling to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will be chilly, brisk and dry with plenty of sun. Highs only climb to the mid to upper 50s with breezy southwest winds adding to the cool feel.